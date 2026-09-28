Software bug in Boeing 737 MAX affects Indian carriers' autopilot
India
A software bug in the Boeing 737 MAX is causing autopilot issues during certain landings, affecting Indian carriers like Air India Express and Akasa Air (together flying around 96 of these planes).
Boeing has already flagged the problem and is working on a fix.
Indian carriers keep 479 MAX orders
While Boeing suggests pilots use manual controls for now, Indian airlines aren't backing away.
Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have 479 pending orders for the 737 MAX, with even more deals in the works. Akasa might buy more than 200.
Demand for new planes in India and South Asia is only expected to grow.