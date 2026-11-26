A major fake medical degree scam just got busted across four states.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested three people and found about 300 individuals who paid a total of more than ₹15 lakh for fake M.B.B.S. M.D. and D.M.R.D. degrees: These were even uploaded on university websites to look legit.

It's a big deal because unqualified "doctors" could have been treating real patients.