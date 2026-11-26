SOG arrests 3 in 4 state fake medical degree scam
A major fake medical degree scam just got busted across four states.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested three people and found about 300 individuals who paid a total of more than ₹15 lakh for fake M.B.B.S. M.D. and D.M.R.D. degrees: These were even uploaded on university websites to look legit.
It's a big deal because unqualified "doctors" could have been treating real patients.
Satyajit Panigrahi seen as main accused
Police caught Manish Manjhi (Gwalior), Khurram Taufeeq (Lucknow), and Satyajit Panigrahi (Mumbai), with Panigrahi seen as the main accused.
They handled everything from making the fake certificates to getting them verified online.
The investigation is still on, with officials now tracking down more people involved to protect public trust in health care.