Soham Gavte moves Bombay High Court over NEET 2026 mismatch
India
A student from Beed, Maharashtra, has taken his NEET 2026 results to the Bombay High Court after spotting a big mismatch in his scores.
Soham Gavte says the marks on his official scorecard don't add up with what he actually got (he noticed this right after results dropped on July 16).
Soham Gavte: OMR 522, scorecard 95
Gavte claims his OMR sheet and answer key should give him 522 marks, but NTA's scorecard only shows 95.
He tried reaching out to NTA several times (emails, calls, and you name it) and only got one reply promising a fix in 16 hours (which never happened), according to his lawyer.
Now, with no clear answers from NTA yet, Gavte's petition is set for a court hearing on July 23.
The outcome could impact not just him but also trust in the NEET process.