Soham Gavte moves Bombay High Court over NEET 2026 mismatch

Gavte claims his OMR sheet and answer key should give him 522 marks, but NTA's scorecard only shows 95.

He tried reaching out to NTA several times (emails, calls, and you name it) and only got one reply promising a fix in 16 hours (which never happened), according to his lawyer.

Now, with no clear answers from NTA yet, Gavte's petition is set for a court hearing on July 23.

The outcome could impact not just him but also trust in the NEET process.