Solapur hottest in Maharashtra at 34.4C, IMD reports dry weather
Maharashtra is feeling the heat this week.
On Tuesday, Solapur was officially the hottest spot in the state at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba weren't far behind with highs of 34.1 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather conditions prevailed across the reported stations, with no rainfall recorded.
Jalgaon low 12.7C, Mumbai mornings milder
The state saw quite a range in temperatures: Jalgaon started off chilly with a low of 12.7 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai's mornings were milder (19.5 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 23.8 degrees Celsius in Colaba).
The IMD says warm days and dry weather are sticking around for now.