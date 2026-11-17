Maharashtra is feeling the heat this week.

On Tuesday, Solapur was officially the hottest spot in the state at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba weren't far behind with highs of 34.1 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather conditions prevailed across the reported stations, with no rainfall recorded.