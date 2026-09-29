Assam Rifles soldier killed, 4 injured in ambush in Arunachal
What's the story
An Assam Rifles havildar was killed in an ambush near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday. The incident took place around 6:30am when a patrol team, on duty, came under attack near a border fencing site close to Nampong Nallah, under the Nampong Circle of Changlang district. Four others were also reportedly injured in the ambush. The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, aged 42.
Twitter Post
Assam Rifles issues statement
TRIBUTE TO OUR BRAVEHEART— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 29, 2026
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Jangkhokai Kuki who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Sep 2026 and offer deep… pic.twitter.com/tcNVm7p7H4
Suspected perpetrators
Attack likely carried out by NSCN-K-YA
Preliminary reports suggest that the attack was carried out by NSCN-K-YA, a Naga insurgent group active along the India-Myanmar border.
In response to the ambush, security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible and secure the region.
The attack comes amid tighter security along the India-Myanmar border, where fencing work is underway as part of efforts to enhance surveillance and security in the area.
Border
India to fence entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border
In 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a plan to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border.
This year, work on fencing the border began in Changlang and Longding districts.
In June, 4.14 km of fencing had been completed out of the 7.3 km planned under the first phase of the project in Changlang district.
Conflict
Another attack by insurgent group
However, the project has not been without its challenges.
In March of this year, an Assam Rifles jawan was injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a team working on border fencing near the Myanmar border in Changlang district.
In that attack too, members of the NSCN (K-YA) were suspected to be behind the attack on the team working on the fencing project.