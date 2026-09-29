Loading...
Home / News / India News / Assam Rifles soldier killed, 4 injured in ambush in Arunachal
Assam Rifles soldier killed, 4 injured in ambush in Arunachal
The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki

Assam Rifles soldier killed, 4 injured in ambush in Arunachal

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 29, 2026
03:25 pm
What's the story

An Assam Rifles havildar was killed in an ambush near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday. The incident took place around 6:30am when a patrol team, on duty, came under attack near a border fencing site close to Nampong Nallah, under the Nampong Circle of Changlang district. Four others were also reportedly injured in the ambush. The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, aged 42.

Twitter Post

Assam Rifles issues statement

Suspected perpetrators

Attack likely carried out by NSCN-K-YA

Preliminary reports suggest that the attack was carried out by NSCN-K-YA, a Naga insurgent group active along the India-Myanmar border.

In response to the ambush, security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible and secure the region.

The attack comes amid tighter security along the India-Myanmar border, where fencing work is underway as part of efforts to enhance surveillance and security in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Border

India to fence entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border

In 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a plan to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border.

This year, work on fencing the border began in Changlang and Longding districts.

In June, 4.14 km of fencing had been completed out of the 7.3 km planned under the first phase of the project in Changlang district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conflict

Another attack by insurgent group

However, the project has not been without its challenges.

In March of this year, an Assam Rifles jawan was injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a team working on border fencing near the Myanmar border in Changlang district.

In that attack too, members of the NSCN (K-YA) were suspected to be behind the attack on the team working on the fencing project.

ADVERTISEMENT