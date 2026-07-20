Solicitor General Mehta tells Delhi HC Jantar Mantar filming safeguards
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court that filming protests at Jantar Mantar is just a regular safety step, not spying on people.
This came up after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students's Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh filed a public interest litigation, or PIL, saying the constant videography felt like intrusive surveillance.
Mehta clarified, "As a matter of fact, in this protest, daily hundreds of people are seen making video films and making reels and making them viral," and insisted it's about keeping things safe, not tracking individuals.
PIL cites privacy, court seeks guidelines
The PIL argues that nonstop recording at protests goes beyond safety, raising questions about privacy, even in public spaces.
It claims cameras catch everything, from protest speeches to personal moments like eating or resting.
The court has now asked Mehta to inform if police have formulated any guidelines on regulating protests, as mandated by the Supreme Court in a judgment; next hearing is set for Tuesday.