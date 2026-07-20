Solicitor General Mehta tells Delhi HC Jantar Mantar filming safeguards

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court that filming protests at Jantar Mantar is just a regular safety step, not spying on people.

This came up after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students's Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh filed a public interest litigation, or PIL, saying the constant videography felt like intrusive surveillance.

Mehta clarified, "As a matter of fact, in this protest, daily hundreds of people are seen making video films and making reels and making them viral," and insisted it's about keeping things safe, not tracking individuals.