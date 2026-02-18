Delhi-NCR receives morning showers; IMD issues yellow alert

Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were greeted with light showers on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region, predicting light rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations. The advisory also covers nearby cities like Gurugram and Faridabad.

Twitter Post Visuals from Moti Bagh #WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/IzXNIHymwZ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

Weather forecast Maximum temperatures to hover between 26-28 degrees Celsius The IMD's weather bulletin predicts generally cloudy skies for Delhi with intermittent very light to light rain throughout the day. Gusty winds are likely to reach speeds of 30-40km/h during the forenoon. Another brief spell of light rain is expected in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 26-28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will be between 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Temperature rise Hottest day of the season earlier this week The current weather change comes after a recent spike in temperatures in the capital. Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the season earlier this Monday, with temperatures hitting 31.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the seasonal average. This was also the earliest February crossing of 30 degrees Celsius in five years. Tuesday was also warmer than usual, with a maximum temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius, or around 6.5 degrees higher than normal, according to IMD statistics.

