Somnath Rodge arrested after allegedly throwing sons into Paithan canal
A heartbreaking incident shook Paithan, Maharashtra, where a father, Somnath Rodge, was arrested for allegedly throwing his two young sons, Aryan (seven) and Shyam (five), into a canal.
He reportedly lured them out on his scooter with the promise of chocolates and vada pav.
Even as the terrified children pleaded, "Papa... we will die, please don't do this," he went through with it.
Search for Aryan and Shyam continues
Nearby farmers saw what was happening and rushed to stop him but were met with hostility. Rodge threw stones and cursed at them.
Despite their efforts, they couldn't save the boys.
Police quickly arrested Rodge after being alerted by locals; he confessed during questioning.
Search teams have been looking for Aryan and Shyam since Monday night but haven't found them yet. The community is left hoping for any news as the search continues.