A heartbreaking incident shook Paithan, Maharashtra, where a father, Somnath Rodge, was arrested for allegedly throwing his two young sons, Aryan (seven) and Shyam (five), into a canal.

He reportedly lured them out on his scooter with the promise of chocolates and vada pav.

Even as the terrified children pleaded, "Papa... we will die, please don't do this," he went through with it.