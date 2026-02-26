Son kills father for pressuring him to study NEET: Report

Akshat claimed his father had gone to Delhi

After the murder, Akshat filed a false missing report claiming his father had gone to Delhi.

Police arrested him on February 23; police recovered the torso from a blue drum at the house, and he was quoted as saying "Galti se ho gaya" ("It happened by mistake") when confronted by reporters.

He's now in 14-day judicial custody as investigators recover body parts and forensic teams work on the case. The search for his father's head is still ongoing.