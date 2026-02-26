Son kills father for pressuring him to study NEET: Report
A 21-year-old student, Akshat Pratap Singh, allegedly killed his father, Manvendra Singh, in Lucknow on February 20 after ongoing pressure to prepare for the NEET medical entrance exam.
Police say Akshat dismembered the body using knives and saws, then tried to hide evidence by dumping limbs near a canal and burning items used in the crime.
After the murder, Akshat filed a false missing report claiming his father had gone to Delhi.
Police arrested him on February 23; police recovered the torso from a blue drum at the house, and he was quoted as saying "Galti se ho gaya" ("It happened by mistake") when confronted by reporters.
He's now in 14-day judicial custody as investigators recover body parts and forensic teams work on the case. The search for his father's head is still ongoing.