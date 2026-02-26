Son kills father over NEET prep argument, dismembers body
In Lucknow's Ashiyana Sector L, 21-year-old Akshat Pratap Singh allegedly shot and killed his father, Manvendra Singh, during an argument about NEET exam prep on February 20.
After the murder, Akshat dismembered the body and tried to hide the evidence by dumping parts at different locations.
Details of the investigation
Akshat moved his father's body from their third-floor home, cut it into pieces using tools, and disposed of some parts near a canal while hiding others in a blue drum.
He later filed a missing-person report to cover his tracks. Police grew suspicious during questioning; Akshat eventually confessed.
Officers recovered key evidence from several spots. He's now in judicial custody and told reporters it "happened by mistake."
The investigation is still ongoing.