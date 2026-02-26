Son kills father over NEET prep argument, dismembers body

Details of the investigation

Akshat moved his father's body from their third-floor home, cut it into pieces using tools, and disposed of some parts near a canal while hiding others in a blue drum.

He later filed a missing-person report to cover his tracks. Police grew suspicious during questioning; Akshat eventually confessed.

Officers recovered key evidence from several spots. He's now in judicial custody and told reporters it "happened by mistake."

The investigation is still ongoing.