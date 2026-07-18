Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital amid NEET hunger strike
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday, marking the 21st day of his hunger strike over alleged NEET exam irregularities and student deaths.
Despite his weakened health, Wangchuk remains committed to his protest, urging the government to address students' concerns.
His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, is firmly against any medical treatment without her consent or their doctor's approval.
Gitanjali Angmo questions hospitalization, police explain
Angmo questioned why Wangchuk was hospitalized when he seemed fine the day before and referenced her constitutional rights to oppose unwanted treatment.
The Delhi Police explained that doctors recommended hospitalization based on health risks and a court order required regular checkups.
Meanwhile, police have asked protesters at Jantar Mantar to leave peacefully as demonstrations continue.