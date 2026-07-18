Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital amid NEET hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday, marking the 21st day of his hunger strike over alleged NEET exam irregularities and student deaths.

Despite his weakened health, Wangchuk remains committed to his protest, urging the government to address students' concerns.

His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, is firmly against any medical treatment without her consent or their doctor's approval.