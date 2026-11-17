Sonam Wangchuk challenges house arrest at Leh bench, thanks supporters
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is challenging his 60-day house arrest in the Leh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, after being restricted by local authorities over concerns about possible protests.
On social media, he shared his trust in the courts and thanked his legal team and supporters for standing by him.
Officials cite election season public order
Officials say the move is meant to keep public order ahead of December's council elections, especially with winter making things tougher and talks ongoing about Ladakh's statehood.
Wangchuk's activism for environmental protection has sparked conversations about the move.