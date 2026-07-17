Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike over alleged NEET paper leak
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the educator and education reformer, has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28, protesting the alleged NEET UG paper leak and calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
His protest is drawing major support; farmer leader Rakesh Tikait even brought 500 farmers to back him up.
Delhi HC orders Wangchuk medical checks
With concerns growing about Wangchuk's health, the Delhi High Court has ordered daily medical checks for him.
Meanwhile, Opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal are demanding Pradhan's resignation and even suggesting Wangchuk as education minister.
The protest is sparking bigger conversations about exam integrity and much-needed education reforms in India.