Sonam Wangchuk critical 19-day hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, is now in critical condition after 19 days of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
He began his fast on June 28, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in medical entrance exams and other education issues.
Doctors warn his organs could be at risk soon.
Delhi High Court orders daily monitoring
Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since starting the protest. The Delhi High Court has ordered daily medical monitoring as concerns rise about his health.
Despite feeling weak, Wangchuk refuses to stop and has called for a public march to Parliament on July 20.
His determination is drawing big support: farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal plan to visit him, while others like Vishal Dadlani and Shobhaa De have voiced concern over his health and urged dialogue.
Even when offered a wheelchair, Wangchuk reportedly said to focus on the protest instead of him (a moment that really shows how committed he is to the cause).