Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Medanta Hospital 

In a statement, the hospital said, "He was treated under an integrated protocol involving internal medicine, critical care and allied specialties...At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis."

Wangchuk was admitted to Medanta Hospital after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital on a Delhi High Court order. The court had allowed his transfer for further treatment and monitoring.