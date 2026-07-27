Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Medanta Hospital
What's the story
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after a week of treatment following his 26-day hunger strike, which he ended on the night of July 23. The protest was in support of students protesting the NEET paper leak. After his discharge, Wangchuk will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.
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Statement by hospital
Medanta Hospital in Gurugram says, "Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on 21.07.2026, has been discharged today. He was treated under an integrated protocol involving internal medicine, critical care and allied specialties, in keeping with Medanta's… pic.twitter.com/SQmDxaMJGy— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
Medical update
Wangchuk was stable and alert: Hospital
In a statement, the hospital said, "He was treated under an integrated protocol involving internal medicine, critical care and allied specialties...At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis."
Wangchuk was admitted to Medanta Hospital after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital on a Delhi High Court order. The court had allowed his transfer for further treatment and monitoring.
Protest details
Wangchuk's hunger strike lasted 26 days
Wangchuk's hunger strike started on June 28 at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak.
Pradhan resigned on Saturday.
"Keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student...does not get entangled in legal complications...I have submitted my resignation," he wrote.