Sonam Wangchuk fasting as thousands demand Pradhan's removal over NEET
On Monday, thousands showed up near Delhi's Parliament for the Cockroach Janta Party's Sansad Chalo rally, calling out the NEET exam paper leak and demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on an indefinite hunger strike, said he will only end his fast if Parliament addresses the issue and the government owns up.
Focus remained on exams and accountability
Despite heavy police barricades, tear gas, and even rain, students, parents, and professionals stayed put, many holding signs slamming the current education system.
Some smaller groups raised other demands like Jammu and Kashmir statehood, but the main focus stayed on fixing exams and getting real accountability.
As Jaipur IT worker Nitesh Verma put it: "The government is not ready to talk about the state of education... and accountability needs to be set."