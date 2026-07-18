Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 20-day NEET-UG fast at Jantar Mantar
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days of fasting at Jantar Mantar.
He'd been protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam and calling for a judicial probe.
Police removed him from the protest site on Saturday, ending his fast that began June 28.
Doctors say Sonam Wangchuk weak, dehydrated
Doctors say Wangchuk is weak and dehydrated but stable, and he'll need ongoing care.
His removal sparked claims of police heavy-handedness, with his wife questioning if hospitalization was really needed.
Fellow activist Abhijit Dipke has picked up the hunger strike baton, and organizers say protests at Jantar Mantar are set to continue.