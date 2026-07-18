Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after hunger strike over alleged NEET irregularities
India
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was on a 20-day hunger strike until being hospitalized, protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and raising concerns about student deaths linked to the NEET irregularities controversy.
On Saturday, activists held a dharna to show support, urging the government to address these issues, and calling for changes that make exams fairer and safer for students.
Sonam Wangchuk began fast June 28
Wangchuk began his fast on June 28, demanding an investigation into alleged irregularities in NEET.
Even as his health declined, he kept up the protest until police moved him to a hospital.