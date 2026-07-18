Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after nearly 3 weeks on hunger strike
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on July 18 after nearly three weeks of his hunger strike protesting exam irregularities.
His health had started slipping: he had lost 20% of his body weight and was dealing with fair hydration and dizziness, but he reassured supporters that his resolve remains strong.
Delhi High Court orders Wangchuk monitored
The Delhi High Court ordered close monitoring of Wangchuk's health, leading police to step in and move him to the hospital for safety.
Some protesters felt the action was forceful, but authorities said a slight commotion ensued.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk had earlier encouraged everyone to join the CJP's Parliament march on July 20, keeping the movement going.