Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized at Safdarjung on 21st hunger strike day
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after his health took a hit during an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, on the 21st day of his strike.
Doctors found he was dehydrated, had low potassium, and was dealing with serious effects of starvation, prompting police to step in for his safety.
Sonam Wangchuk refusing fluids and medication
Despite doctors urging immediate medical care, Wangchuk has refused fluids and medication.
His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, is asking for him to be released so the family can choose their own hospital and get a second opinion.
She says no treatment should be undertaken without the family's consent.