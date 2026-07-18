Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized following 20-day hunger strike, Delhi Police meet
After climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, following a 20-day hunger strike, Delhi Police held an emergency meeting to keep things calm in the city, especially with parliament's monsoon session underway.
Top officers reviewed security plans and tightened checks around sensitive spots to make sure everything stays peaceful.
Doctors treat Sonam Wangchuk amid protests
Wangchuk's health took a hit from his long protest, so doctors stepped in when tests showed he was dehydrated and weak.
Protesters pushed back against a court-ordered health check, but police acted quickly for his safety.
Once Wangchuk was transferred, police cleared out the remaining protesters from Jantar Mantar and ramped up security near places like Parliament House and India Gate to prevent any further unrest.