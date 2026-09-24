Sonam Wangchuk leads Leh march for 2025 protest victims
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist, led a march in Leh to remember four people who lost their lives during Ladakh's 2025 protests for statehood and constitutional safeguards.
The Kargil Democratic Alliance held a similar march in Kargil, where hundreds of people participated, including members of the Socialist Party of India and a group of students from Delhi University.
Wangchuk urges wait for elected body
Wangchuk shared that people will gather in Leh to pray for peace and progress, emphasizing that big decisions about Ladakh's future shouldn't happen before an elected body is in place.
A tribute event is planned at a Leh stadium as part of ongoing talks between Ladakhi leaders and the central government.