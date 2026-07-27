Sonam Wangchuk leaves Medanta Hospital after 26-day hunger strike

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on July 23 when the government promised no legal action against student protesters and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who had died by suicide.

He thanked supporters nationwide and, about his health, said, "I am eating slowly, and my body is also getting energy."

The education minister resigned soon after, something Wangchuk called a "victory of peace, patience and perseverance."

The Cockroach Janta Party withdrew its protest.