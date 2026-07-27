Sonam Wangchuk leaves Medanta Hospital after 26-day hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, is leaving Medanta Hospital after a 26-day hunger strike demanding justice for students hurt by the NEET paper leak.
He protested at Jantar Mantar with the Cockroach Janta Party and now plans to visit Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat before heading home to Ladakh.
Wangchuk ends strike after no-prosecution pledge
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on July 23 when the government promised no legal action against student protesters and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who had died by suicide.
He thanked supporters nationwide and, about his health, said, "I am eating slowly, and my body is also getting energy."
The education minister resigned soon after, something Wangchuk called a "victory of peace, patience and perseverance."
The Cockroach Janta Party withdrew its protest.