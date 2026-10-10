Sonam Wangchuk may fast or start padyatra over detained protesters
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk says he may go on a hunger strike or even start a padyatra if Delhi Police don't release the protesters detained over alleged election irregularities by Sunday.
He called the current situation an "undeclared emergency," pointing to heavy security and arrests, and posted on X that, "I hope those arrested will be released soon."
Sonam Wangchuk backs protest urges peace
Wangchuk, famous for his long hunger strikes (like his 26-day fast this July), couldn't join the October 10 protest because he was occupied with preparations for the approaching winter, including work related to water security and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risks in the high Himalayas.
Still, he's backing the movement and urging everyone to stay peaceful and united.
He remains committed to nonviolent activism, saying there were many leaders to lead the movement.