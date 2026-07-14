Sonam Wangchuk on 17 day hunger strike demanding NEET probe
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, has been on a hunger strike for 17 days at Jantar Mantar.
He began his fast on June 28 with the CJP, demanding action over alleged NEET exam irregularities and calling for the education minister's resignation.
Wangchuk has lost over 8.5kg so far, and his blood pressure is being closely monitored.
Leaders back Wangchuk, raise health concerns
Several political leaders are backing Wangchuk's protest.
Akhilesh Yadav urged him to end his fast, saying his work matters for democracy and the environment.
Uddhav Thackeray shared concern about Wangchuk's health and announced Shiv Sena's support for the CJP movement.
Arvind Kejriwal plans to meet him soon to encourage dialogue, while Mahua Moitra praised how he's brought young people together but reminded him to look after himself.
CJP plans July 20 parliament march
The CJP is organizing a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, pushing for accountability in NEET exam issues.
Actor Omi Vaidya also spoke up in support of Wangchuk, highlighting the fight for justice among students affected by these alleged irregularities.