Sonam Wangchuk on 4th day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
India
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar has hit day 12, with activist Sonam Wangchuk now on his fourth day of a hunger strike.
Even though his blood sugar dropped and he lost two kilograms, Wangchuk says he is holding on.
Other student protesters are not doing so well: some have dangerously low blood sugar, and doctors are worried.
Dipke blames government, AISA demands answers
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is blaming the government for ignoring both the students' health and ongoing exam scandals like NEET paper leaks.
With more protesters falling ill, groups like AISA are demanding answers, and even calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over the silence.