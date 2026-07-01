Sonam Wangchuk on 4th day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar India Jul 01, 2026

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar has hit day 12, with activist Sonam Wangchuk now on his fourth day of a hunger strike.

Even though his blood sugar dropped and he lost two kilograms, Wangchuk says he is holding on.

Other student protesters are not doing so well: some have dangerously low blood sugar, and doctors are worried.