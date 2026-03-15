Sonam Wangchuk out of jail after 170 days India Mar 15, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist from Ladakh, is out of Jodhpur Central Jail after 170 days.

His wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, shared on X how relieved they were to talk freely again: no more strict 60-minute calls; she also said they were taking him for a health check-up and he would be under medical observation.

She posted on X; his detention had drawn wide attention and debate about activism in Ladakh.