Sonam Wangchuk out of jail after 170 days
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist from Ladakh, is out of Jodhpur Central Jail after 170 days.
His wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, shared on X how relieved they were to talk freely again: no more strict 60-minute calls; she also said they were taking him for a health check-up and he would be under medical observation.
She posted on X; his detention had drawn wide attention and debate about activism in Ladakh.
Why he was arrested last year
Wangchuk was released on Saturday after the Supreme Court adjourned his case and the government revoked his National Security Act detention early.
He'd been arrested back in September 2025, just days after protests turned violent during his hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood and special protections.
Health check-up, medical observation for Wangchuk
While Wangchuk has been released, he was taken for a health check-up and is under medical observation, local groups are planning protests on March 16.
They're demanding the government release its report on last year's violence, the same incident that led to Wangchuk's arrest.
So, this story isn't quite over yet.