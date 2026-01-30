Sonam Wangchuk pushes back on 'Mother India' controversy in Supreme Court India Jan 30, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known Ladakhi activist, has denied making anti-national remarks after his comments from a June 2025 interview landed him in hot water.

The disputed statements suggested Ladakhis might not back the Indian Army without statehood and special protections, and were also said to disrespect Hindu deities.

In court, Wangchuk's lawyer Kapil Sibal argued these words were twisted out of context.

Sibal quoted Wangchuk: "we must not take out our grievances and grudges of our political demand on mother India. Please do not let this happen. Please understand that our fight is with a political party and please do not mix this with the defense of mother India."