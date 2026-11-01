Sonam Wangchuk refuses Leh peace bond before Ladakh polls
Leh Apex Body (LAB) member and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to sign a peace bond demanded by the Leh district administration just days before the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections on December 4.
He says his actions haven't disturbed peace and questions why such a bond is needed, especially since he was only peacefully voicing concerns.
Sonam Wangchuk served 19-page notice
Wangchuk was handed a 19-page show-cause notice, with his response deadline suddenly moved up to November 28.
Calling the process "This is a completely arbitrary and non-transparent process," he said.