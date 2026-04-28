Sonam Wangchuk released urges dropping charges against 83 in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk, was recently released after being detained over last year's Ladakh protests.
Now, he's asking the government to also drop charges against 83 others, including spiritual and religious workers and leaders, and passersby trying to stop the violence, saying it's only fair they get the same leniency.
Wangchuk seeks talks with Amit Shah
Wangchuk is calling for genuine discussions with top government officials during Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit, not just lower-level meetings.
He wants statehood and stronger autonomous councils for Ladakh's tribal communities, which he believes are key to protecting the region's future.
"Somebody who has worked on the borders and on uplifting people, helping soldiers, if that person is called anti-national, then the nationals must be like heavenly, super nation lovers. And I can only congratulate them." he shared, questioning accusations against him.
Officials pledge continued Ladakh dialogue
In response, officials say they're dedicated to peace in Ladakh and will keep talking with everyone involved to address people's hopes for the region.