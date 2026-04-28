Sonam Wangchuk released urges dropping charges against 83 in Ladakh

Wangchuk seeks talks with Amit Shah

Wangchuk is calling for genuine discussions with top government officials during Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit, not just lower-level meetings.

He wants statehood and stronger autonomous councils for Ladakh's tribal communities, which he believes are key to protecting the region's future.

"Somebody who has worked on the borders and on uplifting people, helping soldiers, if that person is called anti-national, then the nationals must be like heavenly, super nation lovers. And I can only congratulate them." he shared, questioning accusations against him.