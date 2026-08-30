Sonam Wangchuk replies to Salman Khan amid NEET hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, responded to Salman Khan's viral "Sonam, it's done bro" comment.

The moment took off online while Wangchuk was on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in 2026, supporting students protesting an alleged NEET paper leak.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led the movement, demanding then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.