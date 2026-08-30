Sonam Wangchuk replies to Salman Khan amid NEET hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, responded to Salman Khan's viral "Sonam, it's done bro" comment.
The moment took off online while Wangchuk was on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in 2026, supporting students protesting an alleged NEET paper leak.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led the movement, demanding then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Wangchuk calls Khan's remark 'healthy sentiment'
On a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk called Salman's words a "healthy sentiment," saying, "Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon (Everyone must have their own compulsions. You have to consider all sides and look at the situation from every angle. But I respect whatever he has said)."
Earlier, Khan had urged students to head home and asked Wangchuk to end his fast.
The protests wrapped up after Pradhan resigned; the government agreed to CJP's demands and assured no legal or police action against protesters.