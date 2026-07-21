Sonam Wangchuk reportedly hospitalized, Jantar Mantar rally gridlock Delhi-NCR
If you were stuck in crazy traffic around Delhi-NCR today, you weren't alone. Major jams popped up as two big protests happened at once: young people rallied at Jantar Mantar over exam leaks (like NEET), led by the new Cockroach Janta Party, while tensions spiked after activist Sonam Wangchuk was reportedly forced into a hospital.
Things got heated on Monday too, with protesters clashing with police near Parliament just as the Monsoon Session kicked off, basically turning Central Delhi into a parking lot.
Farmers protest India-US deal slows traffic
Adding to the mess, traffic moved slowly on key routes like NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to heavy police barricading put in place for farmers protesting a proposed India-US trade deal.
Police deployed personnel at Panipat toll plaza and water cannon vehicles were on standby at the Shambhu border to keep things under control.
Several protesters were detained near the Singhu border, and travel advisories went out for spots like Rajghat, so if you're heading out, best check your route first.
Ambala even put restrictions in place to try to keep things from getting worse.