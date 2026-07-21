Sonam Wangchuk reportedly hospitalized, Jantar Mantar rally gridlock Delhi-NCR

Adding to the mess, traffic moved slowly on key routes like NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to heavy police barricading put in place for farmers protesting a proposed India-US trade deal.

Police deployed personnel at Panipat toll plaza and water cannon vehicles were on standby at the Shambhu border to keep things under control.

Several protesters were detained near the Singhu border, and travel advisories went out for spots like Rajghat, so if you're heading out, best check your route first.

Ambala even put restrictions in place to try to keep things from getting worse.