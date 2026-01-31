The Supreme Court has sought his medical report by February 2

Sonam Wangchuk rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur after stomach pain

By Snehil Singh 04:40 pm Jan 31, 2026

What's the story

Activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur for a medical examination on Saturday morning, PTI reported, quoting officials. He has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 27, 2025. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition related to him and has sought his medical report by February 2.