Sonam Wangchuk rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur after stomach pain
What's the story
Activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur for a medical examination on Saturday morning, PTI reported, quoting officials. He has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 27, 2025. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition related to him and has sought his medical report by February 2.
Medical intervention
Wangchuk examined by gastroenterologist
Wangchuk was taken to the gastroenterology department of AIIMS Jodhpur after he complained of stomach pain. He had visited the hospital for tests on Friday as well. The Supreme Court had directed Jodhpur jail authorities to ensure Wangchuk is examined by a specialist doctor at a government hospital, acknowledging his declining health condition.
Specialist requirement
Jail doctors examined him 21 times in 4 months
The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice P B Varale, directed that Wangchuk be examined by a gastroenterologist. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj informed the court that jail doctors had examined him 21 times in four months, with the last check-up on January 26. However, Wangchuk's counsel, Kapil Sibal, objected to this submission, claiming he suffers from persistent stomach pain due to poor water quality in jail.