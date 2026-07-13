NEET paper leak protest: Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates
What's the story
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his hunger strike. His health has deteriorated further with a drop in blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8kg since the fast started. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 20.
Protest details
Wangchuk's blood pressure recorded at 104/66mmHg
Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since.
His blood pressure was recorded at 104/66mmHg on Sunday.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared this information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
He also urged the government not to turn this into a "battle of egos as human lives are at stake here."
Protest demands
CJP demands ₹1cr compensation for families of students who died
The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to NEET paper leaks.
The group plans a march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the Monsoon Session's opening day.
On Saturday, Wangchuk appealed to people to be heroes in their own lives and fulfill their responsibilities as citizens.
Support for protest
Former Kerala health minister supports CJP protest
Former Kerala health minister KK Shylaja supported the CJP's protest, demanding accountability in examinations and a fair entrance examination system.
She alleged repeated paper leaks couldn't happen without ministry knowledge and supported calls for Pradhan's resignation.
The CJP also received support from Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj and former Kerala health minister KK Shylaja on Sunday.
Protest update
Protest site 'jam-packed' on Day 23
Dipke shared a photo of the protest site on X, writing, "Jantar Mantar is jam-packed on Day 23."
CPI(Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association members continued their hunger strike at the site.
Bhim Army Delhi President Himanshu and activist Lauren Jyoti Gogoi also joined the protest, demanding justice for those affected by examination failures.
Twitter Post
Dipke's post on X showing gathering at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar is jam-packed on Day 23. pic.twitter.com/KIF68rK8DB— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 12, 2026
Event conclusion
Jayati Ghosh speaks on India's youth employment crisis
The day's program ended with a public talk by economist Professor Jayati Ghosh on "The Economics of Unemployment." She spoke about India's youth employment crisis and the need for protective policies for their aspirations and future.
On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and extended support to the demonstrators.