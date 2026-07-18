Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital as CJP alleges restrictions

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike over alleged NEET exam issues, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi today.

Now, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that his family and legal team are facing restrictions: his wife cannot bring her phone into his room, and they have not been given his medical reports yet.

CJP claims even his doctors and lawyers are not allowed to meet him.