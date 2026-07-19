Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away from his Jantar Mantar protest by Delhi Police on Saturday after 21 days on hunger strike.
Police said they acted on court orders and medical advice because his health was failing, moving him to Safdarjung Hospital.
But Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, pushed back; she says the court only asked for regular health checks, not hospitalization.
Protest demanded resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan
Wangchuk's protest was about demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Even while being escorted away by officers dressed as medical staff, he flashed a victory sign to supporters.
His removal happened just before Parliament's Monsoon session and a planned Cockroach Janta Party rally over the NEET exam leak.
Worried about unrest or violent clashes near Parliament, authorities ramped up security with extra police and anti-riot squads on the ground.