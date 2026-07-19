Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away from his Jantar Mantar protest by Delhi Police on Saturday after 21 days on hunger strike.

Police said they acted on court orders and medical advice because his health was failing, moving him to Safdarjung Hospital.

But Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, pushed back; she says the court only asked for regular health checks, not hospitalization.