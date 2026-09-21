Sonam Wangchuk to lead 20-km Ladakh march for statehood
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to lead a 20-km march on September 23, calling for constitutional safeguards and statehood.
This comes a year after police fired on protesters, leaving four people dead, a tragedy that will be remembered with a "martyr's day event" the next day.
Ladakh's leaders are still waiting for fair compensation and the withdrawal of related cases.
Ladakh leaders demand Sixth Schedule inclusion
Wangchuk announced the march after talks with the government hit a wall.
The administration's offer of ₹15 lakh per victim's family hasn't satisfied local leaders, who say it falls short.
Even as hopes linger for progress by October, Ladakh leaders are demanding constitutional safeguards and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule to preserve the region's tribal character.