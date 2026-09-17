Sonam Wangchuk to lead 20-km Leh march for statehood
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading a 20-km march in Leh on September 23 to push for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The march was delayed from its original date due to bad weather.
Wangchuk urges return, Sept 24 tribute
Wangchuk is urging those who had already visited Ladakh to travel again for the event, while asking those who had not yet traveled to be prepared for the September 23 march.
After the march, there'll be a Martyrs' Day tribute on September 24 to remember last year's protests that turned tragic.
This movement is part of a bigger push for more political rights and recognition for Ladakh.