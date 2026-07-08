Sonam Wangchuk urges July 20 Parliament march over NEET-UG leak
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is urging people to join a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, right as the Monsoon Session kicks off.
This comes during his ongoing 11-day hunger strike and alongside the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nearly three-week protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and student suicides linked to it.
Sonam Wangchuk can continue hunger strike
Despite losing more than seven kilograms during his fast, Wangchuk says he's holding up.
His oxygen is steady at 98% and vitals are being checked.
He's asking people not just to send him messages but to show up for real change: "decisions are taken, debates are held, policies are made."
He also shared that he can keep going with his hunger strike for another 10 days if needed.