Sonam Wangchuk urges July 20 Parliament march over NEET-UG leak

Sonam Wangchuk can continue hunger strike

Despite losing more than seven kilograms during his fast, Wangchuk says he's holding up.

His oxygen is steady at 98% and vitals are being checked.

He's asking people not just to send him messages but to show up for real change: "decisions are taken, debates are held, policies are made."

He also shared that he can keep going with his hunger strike for another 10 days if needed.