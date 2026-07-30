Sonam Wangchuk welcomes Lok Sabha exam cheating crackdown bill
Sonam Wangchuk, fresh off his 26-day hunger strike over NEET paper leaks, is glad the Lok Sabha passed a new bill to crack down on exam cheating.
The law brings tougher penalties, faster investigations, and special courts for leaks.
Wangchuk also reminded the government to keep its word: not to target student protesters or the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for their activism.
Cockroach Janta Party demands exam reforms
The CJP, which led the protests, isn't convinced by just stricter punishments.
Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka pointed out that real change means fixing weak exam systems and regulating coaching centers (stuff this bill doesn't cover).
Protests ended after some demands were met, like compensation for NEET victims' families and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but activists say deeper reforms are still needed to stop future leaks.