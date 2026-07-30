Sonam Wangchuk welcomes Lok Sabha exam cheating crackdown bill

Sonam Wangchuk, fresh off his 26-day hunger strike over NEET paper leaks, is glad the Lok Sabha passed a new bill to crack down on exam cheating.

The law brings tougher penalties, faster investigations, and special courts for leaks.

Wangchuk also reminded the government to keep its word: not to target student protesters or the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for their activism.