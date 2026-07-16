Sonam Wangchuk's 19-day Jantar Mantar fast spotlights protest safety balance
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 19 days, putting the spotlight back on how the government should balance citizen safety with the right to protest.
The Delhi High Court just reminded everyone that "the life of any citizen is precious."
Supreme Court backs peaceful hunger strikes
The Supreme Court has made it clear that peaceful hunger strikes are a legitimate way to protest: they're not unconstitutional or a threat to public order.
In fact, in 2024, the court told authorities to provide medical help during farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's 20-day fast.
The courts have also pointed out that past governments engaged compassionately with protesters like Baba Ramdev during his anti-corruption strike in 2011.