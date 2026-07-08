Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over NEET leak worsens health
India
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and climate activism, is in declining health after 11 days of a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
He's protesting alleged irregularities and the paper leak in this year's NEET exam, and has lost over seven kilograms, now weighing just under 60kg.
Students farmers back Sonam Wangchuk
Wangchuk's medical reports show low blood pressure and blood sugar, though he remains mentally alert.
The protest began on June 20 with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calling for the education minister to step down over the NEET-UG paper leak.
The movement has picked up support from students, farmers, and civil society groups, all pushing for accountability.