Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over NEET leak worsens health India Jul 08, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and climate activism, is in declining health after 11 days of a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

He's protesting alleged irregularities and the paper leak in this year's NEET exam, and has lost over seven kilograms, now weighing just under 60kg.