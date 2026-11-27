Sonepat couple die by suicide after jumping before moving train
A young couple died by suicide on Sunday afternoon after jumping in front of a moving train between Ganaur and Rajlu Garhi stations in Sonepat, Haryana.
The incident happened around 1:30pm leading the train driver to stop and alert authorities right away.
Hidden SIM helps identify 1 victim
Identifying the two people was tough due to the condition of their bodies, but a hidden SIM card in a phone at the scene helped police connect with someone who recognized one of them.
Turns out, the woman had visited him on Thursday morning along with a man, saying they were just heading to the market.
Investigations are ongoing as police try to reach their families and understand what led to this tragedy.