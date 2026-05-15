Soni Yadav's relatives vandalize ICU, attack doctors at Bhabha Hospital
India
After a 29-year-old woman, Soni Yadav, died from post-delivery complications at Mumbai's Bhabha Hospital, her relatives stormed the ICU on Wednesday night, around 10:30pm.
They vandalized the ICU and attacked four resident doctors, leaving one with head injuries.
The situation escalated quickly after Soni's sudden passing; police have since filed an FIR against the attackers.
BMC-MARD demands improved hospital security
The assault has left healthcare workers shaken.
BMC-MARD called out the lack of proper security and demanded urgent fixes (like working CCTVs, tighter access to emergency wards, and stronger emergency protocols) to help protect medical staff in the future.