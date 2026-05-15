Soni Yadav's relatives vandalize ICU, attack doctors at Bhabha Hospital India May 15, 2026

After a 29-year-old woman, Soni Yadav, died from post-delivery complications at Mumbai's Bhabha Hospital, her relatives stormed the ICU on Wednesday night, around 10:30pm.

They vandalized the ICU and attacked four resident doctors, leaving one with head injuries.

The situation escalated quickly after Soni's sudden passing; police have since filed an FIR against the attackers.