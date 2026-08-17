Sonia and Rahul Gandhi face police complaint over Vande Mataram
India
Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are facing a police complaint for allegedly disrupting Vande Mataram during an Independence Day event at the party headquarters.
Two advocates filed the complaint on August 16, asking for a fair investigation into what happened.
Complainants cite video and proposed law
The complainants say video clips and news reports show Sonia making disapproving gestures and Rahul saying, "We are not singing Vande Mataram."
They also mention a proposed law that could make disrupting the National Song punishable by fines or jail time.
The advocates have offered more evidence if needed and want police to check if this new bill actually applies before moving forward.