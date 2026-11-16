Sonia Gandhi releases 'Belonging' after years of hurtful family comments
Sonia Gandhi has released her memoir, Belonging, to respond to years of "hurtful" comments about her family.
At the book launch in Delhi, she shared that her kids, Rahul and Priyanka, and a close friend encouraged her to finally tell her side of the story.
'Belonging' covers Sonia Gandhi's Italy-India transition
Belonging dives into Sonia's journey from Italy to India and the challenges she faced fitting in.
She opens up about dealing with public scrutiny and adapting to a new culture, something many can relate to.
The book isn't just about her life; it explores what it means to find acceptance and resilience when starting over somewhere new.