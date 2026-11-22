Sonia Gandhi's ancestral Italian house preserved as museum by owner
Sonia Gandhi's ancestral house in Italy just got a cool upgrade. It's now a museum all about her life.
The owner, Sukhdev Singh Kang, on Sunday said the property has been preserved as a museum and even invited the Gandhi family over.
Since opening up, the place has become a hit with Indian tourists, especially folks from Kerala, who want to see where Sonia's story began.
Museum shows Gandhi family history
The museum gives visitors an inside look at Gandhi's family history and legacy.
What used to be locked away for just relatives is now open for everyone, thanks to a new caretaker making visits easy.
It continues to attract visitors, particularly Indian tourists from Kerala, who visit the house to see the property and take photographs.