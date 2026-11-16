Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' sells 2L copies
Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has already sold 2 lakh copies in less than a week after its release, according to publisher HarperCollins.
Formally launched in Delhi on Monday, the book sees Sonia opening up about her marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and her bond with former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi discusses marriage and assassinations
In Belonging, Sonia shares how she adjusted to life in India after marrying Rajiv, calling their Cambridge romance magical.
She also reflects honestly on the losses her family faced, like the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv, and hopes to clear up public misconceptions.