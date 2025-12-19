Next Article
Sons fake snake bite to claim ₹3cr insurance in Tamil Nadu
India
Two brothers in Tamil Nadu allegedly killed their father and tried to pass it off as a snake bite accident, hoping to cash in on a ₹3 crore insurance policy.
The incident happened on October 22, and while it first looked like an accident, the huge insurance claim quickly raised red flags with the police.
Investigation uncovers debt, staged crime
Police found that the sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan, were deep in debt and had planned the murder for financial gain.
With help from friends, they used a Krait snake to make their father's death look accidental after an earlier attempt failed.
Six people have now been arrested as investigations continue.