Sood visits Nepal after floods leave 939 dead, 3,925 missing
India
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in Nepal, stepping up to support people hit by massive floods on August 26.
The disaster has left 939 dead and 3,925 missing, including 592 foreign nationals, according to Nepal's disaster authority.
Sood posted photos from his visit and reassured locals that he is there for them.
Sood brings blankets and food
Sood brought blankets and food from India, saying, "We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back on track."
Fans are calling him a "Real life hero," while stars like Manisha Koirala and Sunita Ahuja are urging more help for Nepal.